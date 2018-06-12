Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BP PLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 78,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $3,133,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in BorgWarner by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of BorgWarner traded down $1.17, hitting $49.11, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 2,720,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,102. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

