Boston Partners Sells 1,019,680 Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019,680 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gardner Denver by 10,596.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 23,735 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 137,681 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 999,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Gardner Denver news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 30,436,064 shares of Gardner Denver stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $908,212,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Gardner Denver traded down $0.38, hitting $29.45, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 2,215,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.90. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.06 million. research analysts forecast that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

