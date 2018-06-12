Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Holdings Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.25% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

GOOD stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. 70,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $530.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $26.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 2.40%. research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Michael Sodo purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,071 shares of company stock worth $73,417. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “long” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2018, Gladstone Commercial has paid 156 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

