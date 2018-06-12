Boston Partners Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

ASR stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.06. 32,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.68. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 1-year low of $153.48 and a 1-year high of $229.45.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $209.01 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 19.76%. research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $3.4421 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV’s previous annual dividend of $3.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

ASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Mérida, Villahermosa, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Huatulco, Cozumel, Minatitlán, and Tapachula. The company also provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

