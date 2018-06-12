Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Holdings Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $20,316,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 88,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $3,206,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.07. 612,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $132.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.50. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Properties news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $1,312,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

