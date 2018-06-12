Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $107.99

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.99 and last traded at $107.63, with a volume of 3393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.08.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $463.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda A. Mason sold 13,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $10,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 327,693 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,378.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,158 shares of company stock worth $17,443,164. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

