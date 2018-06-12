Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, June 1st.

BCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gabelli raised Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $80.20 on Friday. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Brink’s had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

In related news, insider Thomas Colan sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $726,563.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rohan Pal sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $101,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,669,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,196,000 after acquiring an additional 182,730 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,004,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,670,000 after acquiring an additional 227,452 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Brink’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 847,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in Brink’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 836,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,818,000 after acquiring an additional 56,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brink’s by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 580,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,403,000 after acquiring an additional 121,673 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

