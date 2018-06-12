Brokerages Anticipate Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Brokerages expect Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) to post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Carrizo Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carrizo Oil & Gas.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.88 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.28.

CRZO stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,465,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

In other news, VP Gregory F. Conaway sold 4,453 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $66,082.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,303.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,279. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $235,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.