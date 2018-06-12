Brokerages Anticipate First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) to Post $0.43 EPS

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned First of Long Island an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLIC. BidaskClub raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of First of Long Island in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $76,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald L. Manfredonia sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First of Long Island by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in First of Long Island in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island opened at $25.55 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $661.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.69. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.54%. sell-side analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.