Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (INTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $953.28 Million

Analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post $953.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $959.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $947.50 million. Intuit reported sales of $842.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.51 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Intuit from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.35.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 159,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $27,166,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.49, for a total value of $1,548,734.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 698,274 shares of company stock valued at $124,814,072. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 20.4% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 38,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its position in Intuit by 0.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 35,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit opened at $207.00 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. Intuit has a 52 week low of $130.26 and a 52 week high of $207.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

