Brokerages Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) to Post $0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.46 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises opened at $81.18 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.34. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $234,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil H. Offen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,750 shares of company stock worth $8,259,910 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

