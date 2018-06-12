Brokerages Expect Avis Budget Group (CAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Avis Budget Group reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 66.71% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAR. BidaskClub cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.12 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Avis Budget Group traded down $0.91, hitting $42.11, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 816,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,833. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.19. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $310,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Jr. Hardy sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $45,622.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,622.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $711,106 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3,465.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 177,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 172,112 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12,509.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

