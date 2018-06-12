Brokerages Expect Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) to report $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Hospitality Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Friday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,722.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 114,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 110,905 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HPT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.70. 945,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

