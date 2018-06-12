Brokerages Expect Pentair (PNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $790.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pentair (NYSE:PNR) to announce $790.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $791.90 million and the lowest is $789.00 million. Pentair reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on Pentair from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. UBS initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

Pentair opened at $46.02 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Pentair has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

In related news, Chairman Randall J. Hogan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Pentair by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

