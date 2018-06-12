Brokerages Set Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Target Price at $25.80

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRSN shares. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Mersana Therapeutics traded up $0.76, reaching $16.04, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 278,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,304. The stock has a market cap of $336.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 263.80% and a negative return on equity of 124.32%. sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 313,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

