Brokerages Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) PT at $67.35

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.35.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 29th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation traded up $0.20, reaching $61.71, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 434,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,272. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $44.64 and a 52 week high of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.59 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 37.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, EVP Robert Reoch Mcauslan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $123,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,849.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $375,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,163.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.0% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 552,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,091,000 after buying an additional 45,519 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after buying an additional 61,007 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 707,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after buying an additional 60,042 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 553,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

