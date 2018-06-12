Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, “Brown-Forman has outperformed the industry in the last six months, driven by an impressive surprise trend. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2018 results marked its third straight earnings and sales beat. The quarter also marked its sixth straight quarter of growth in underlying sales. In fact, the company has been gaining from solid growth in underlying sales, improved margins, continued momentum at its focus categories and strength in Jack Daniels. Further, management remains optimistic about its premium American whiskey and tequila brands. Well, Brown-Forman remains confident of consistent growth in fiscal 2018 and updated its earnings guidance to account for the new tax reforms. However, it anticipates a volatile global economic situation, mainly in the emerging markets. Further, the company notes that competition has intensified in the developed economies, which can hinder results.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research raised Brown-Forman Co. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown-Forman Co. Class B in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown-Forman Co. Class B currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.93.

Brown-Forman Co. Class B traded up $0.63, hitting $52.77, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,470. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.86. Brown-Forman Co. Class B has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.56 million. Brown-Forman Co. Class B had a return on equity of 53.10% and a net margin of 18.00%. Brown-Forman Co. Class B’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Brown-Forman Co. Class B will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Brown-Forman Co. Class B’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Brown-Forman Co. Class B Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

