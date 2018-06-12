Burney Co. Has $3.32 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.1% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 5,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 404.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 516.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 552,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Shares of Union Pacific traded down $0.01, hitting $146.10, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 2,961,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,670. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $101.06 and a 12-month high of $148.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $2,083,913.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,778,363.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.