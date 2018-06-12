Baltimore Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Baltimore Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the period. Baltimore Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,549 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,594,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,667,000 after purchasing an additional 927,463 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,446,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 374,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Callon Petroleum traded up $0.49, hitting $10.70, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 10,216,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.15. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.69 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.