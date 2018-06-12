iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd (NASDAQ:CSJ) Stake Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 489,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,858,000 after acquiring an additional 68,905 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd by 314.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 35,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 121,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd alerts:

Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd traded up $0.01, hitting $103.59, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,709. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd has a one year low of $103.49 and a one year high of $105.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.1794 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

About iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.