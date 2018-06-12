B. Riley Reiterates “$18.00” Price Target for Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has been given a $18.00 target price by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, May 17th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSIQ. BidaskClub cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Canadian Solar traded up $0.20, reaching $12.40, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,786,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,632. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $715.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The solar energy provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

