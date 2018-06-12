Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Boosted by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,504,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,986,115,000 after acquiring an additional 932,105 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 107,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.58. 1,088,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,017. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 8.94%. research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.38.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $852,388.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,841.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 4,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $626,504.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,496 shares of company stock worth $4,819,046. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.