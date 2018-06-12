Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.92 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend by 898.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend traded up $0.20, hitting $94.31, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 248,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,776. SPDR S&P Dividend has a 52 week low of $87.80 and a 52 week high of $98.29.

SPDR S&P Dividend Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

