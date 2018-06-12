Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 67,915 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,915 shares during the quarter. HD Supply accounts for about 2.4% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.92% of HD Supply worth $64,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in HD Supply by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HD Supply by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William P. Stengel II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 23,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $1,003,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,380 shares of company stock worth $3,052,459. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDS. TheStreet raised shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.27.

Shares of HD Supply traded up $0.27, reaching $43.23, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,103. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 18.40%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. equities analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

