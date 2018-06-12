Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $23 Million Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 446,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $23,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $270,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $838,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,037.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,375. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.32.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $57.67. 3,280,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,844,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

