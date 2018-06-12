Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $27.52 Million Stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 645,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.62% of Air Lease worth $27,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Air Lease by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 30,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,343,562.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,443,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $440,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,507 shares of company stock worth $2,557,500. Corporate insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AL. ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Lease from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Shares of Air Lease traded up $0.21, reaching $45.07, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,243. Air Lease Corp has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.74 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 50.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. equities analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

