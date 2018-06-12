Insider Selling: Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) CFO Sells 31,175 Shares of Stock

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) CFO Anthony Folger sold 31,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $1,191,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Folger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carbonite alerts:

On Thursday, May 31st, Anthony Folger sold 8,531 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $331,002.80.

On Friday, April 27th, Anthony Folger sold 6,409 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $102,223.55.

On Monday, March 19th, Anthony Folger sold 9,119 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $279,406.16.

Shares of Carbonite traded up $1.00, hitting $40.40, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 445,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.24. Carbonite Inc has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.51 million. Carbonite had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Carbonite Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carbonite from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carbonite from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carbonite in the 1st quarter worth $52,523,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carbonite by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Carbonite by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,467,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,822,000 after acquiring an additional 264,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carbonite by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Carbonite by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 657,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,931,000 after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.