Carvana (CVNA) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $39.04

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.04 and last traded at $38.53, with a volume of 31444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Get Carvana alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of -32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.85 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 30.96%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $43,329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,217,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,320,000 shares of company stock worth $61,134,000. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 375,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Carvana by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Carvana by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.