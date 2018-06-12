CDK Global (CDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) will report $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.78. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 361.64% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $576.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDK Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of CDK Global traded down $0.22, reaching $63.99, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,155,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,729. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Rajiv K. Amar sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $137,464.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott L. Mathews sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $379,969.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 685.6% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,008,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,882,000 after acquiring an additional 880,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,565,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $859,260,000 after acquiring an additional 859,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 802.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,161,000 after acquiring an additional 676,076 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 84.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 936,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,302,000 after acquiring an additional 429,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth about $24,174,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

