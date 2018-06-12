Jonathan Pollack Buys 5,000 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $29,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,215.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CECO Environmental opened at $6.32 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 103.6% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 31.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 26.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 3.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 658,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

