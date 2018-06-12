Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDR. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust opened at $4.49 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $383.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $6.29.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDR. Snow Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,863,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,723,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 835,786 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 67.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 700,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,514,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 523,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 59 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

