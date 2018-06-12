24,449 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Badger Meter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 12.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 5.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 2,965.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 72.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 302,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after buying an additional 127,385 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 37.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,040 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $98,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $447,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,540 shares of company stock valued at $567,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Badger Meter traded down $0.30, reaching $44.15, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,604. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $105.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

