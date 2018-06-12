Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:BWX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:BWX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.59% of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWX. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Legg Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Legg Mason Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf traded down $0.08, hitting $27.87, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf has a 52-week low of $544.00 and a 52-week high of $559.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.0234 dividend. This is a boost from Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st.

