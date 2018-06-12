Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $15,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 570.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF traded up $0.55, hitting $232.60, on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,920. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $233.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

