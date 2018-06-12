WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd (DGS) Holdings Trimmed by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd (NYSEARCA:DGS) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.43% of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 54,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,309. WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $57.04.

About WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

