Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 4,235 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,524,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,687. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a 52 week low of $211.70 and a 52 week high of $265.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were given a $0.6973 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $8.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

