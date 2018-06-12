ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH by 165.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the first quarter worth $107,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Shares of ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH traded down $0.05, reaching $10.52, on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,239,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,946. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $512.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.17 million. ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH had a net margin of 99.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. analysts expect that ANNALY Cap Mgmt/SH will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

