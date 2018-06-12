Cetera Advisors LLC Has $48.30 Million Holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI (USMV)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI (BATS:USMV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,404 shares during the quarter. ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI comprises about 2.9% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI were worth $48,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI by 2.1% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 80,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,384 shares. ISHARES TR/MSCI USA MIN VOLATI has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

