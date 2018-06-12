Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,014 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPTC Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 84,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,875,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,859,079. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.88 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

