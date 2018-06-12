CEVA (CEVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 17th, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s current price.

CEVA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CEVA in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on CEVA to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on CEVA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 80,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,073. The stock has a market cap of $756.63 million, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.89. CEVA has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $51.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 million. CEVA had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 4.97%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 1,500 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in CEVA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CEVA by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in CEVA by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CEVA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

