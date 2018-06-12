S Dustin Crone Sells 400 Shares of C&F Financial Corp (CFFI) Stock

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) insider S Dustin Crone sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $24,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at $636,257.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

S Dustin Crone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 30th, S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of C&F Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $60,350.00.

C&F Financial opened at $60.95 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $213.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.79. C&F Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in C&F Financial by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in C&F Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in C&F Financial by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

