Elbit Systems (ESLT) Given “Neutral” Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) in a research note released on Friday, June 1st.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Elbit Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $111.01 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $818.53 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth $127,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

