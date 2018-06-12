Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) in a report released on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NICE. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nice from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.38.

NICE opened at $106.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.75. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $73.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.51.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.16). Nice had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. equities analysts forecast that Nice will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nice by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,210,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,268,000 after acquiring an additional 109,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nice by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 831,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after buying an additional 89,288 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nice in the 4th quarter worth about $73,564,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nice by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nice by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 170,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

