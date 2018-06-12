TheStreet Lowers Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday, June 1st.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse opened at $27.60 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $759.18 million, a PE ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.52 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $227,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

