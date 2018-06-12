Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2483759771477 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment opened at $18.37 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.22. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 122.16% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million. equities research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.