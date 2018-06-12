Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,695 Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Peoples Utah Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 538,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 127,539 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 416,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 289,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp traded down $0.20, reaching $36.90, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 45,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,626. The company has a market capitalization of $695.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $38.10.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.97 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 20.37%. research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

PUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, insider Rick W. Anderson sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $153,306.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,673.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $73,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,907 shares of company stock valued at $951,021 in the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

