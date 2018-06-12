China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, May 18th.

Shares of China Customer Relations Centers stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. 191,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,946. China Customer Relations Centers has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Get China Customer Relations Centers alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Customer Relations Centers stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) by 6,258.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of China Customer Relations Centers worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides call center business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Customer Relations Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.