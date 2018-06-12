Chuy’s (CHUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Chuy’s posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $93.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 27,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $811,440.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,773.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $6,197,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $5,401,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of -0.34. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.