Cimarex Energy (XEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $561.46 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) will report $561.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Six analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $628.92 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $456.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.86 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $567.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.46 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KLR Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $152.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Jefferies Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

NYSE:XEC opened at $98.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.19. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $87.98 and a one year high of $130.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $185,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,238,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,765,000 after acquiring an additional 162,235 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,083,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,300,000 after buying an additional 780,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,948,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,217,000 after buying an additional 442,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,100,000 after buying an additional 395,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,782,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,694,000 after buying an additional 651,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

