William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Cisco Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 17th, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Instinet raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $39.53 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.94. 17,554,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,254,457. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

